Welton, Candice T.

Candice T. Welton, 37, of Vinton, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Williams Memorial Park, Roanoke. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
To plant a tree in memory of Candice Welton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.