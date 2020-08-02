Wessel, Eileen

October 29, 1923 July 18, 2020 Eileen Emily Wessel, formerly of Roanoke, passed away in Decatur, Alabama, on July 18, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, who passed away in 1994. Eileen was born in Trenton, Illinois. She and Bob moved to Roanoke in 1966, following the acquisition of the Wabash Railroad by Norfolk and Western. Eileen kept busy with line, ballroom and square dance, knitting, volunteering, church activities, and travel. She moved to Decatur, Ala., in 2010, to be near her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Martha. Eileen is survived by her sister, Nancy Henss Anderson of Glen Carbon, Ill.; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Martha Wessel of Decatur, Ala.; daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Jim Bayley of Virginia Beach, Va.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private graveside service in Lebanon, Illinois, is planned later this year.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.