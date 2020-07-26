WHEELER Brenda Taylor December 11, 1943 July 25, 2020 Brenda Mac Taylor Wheeler, 77, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Wheeler family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
