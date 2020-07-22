Wheeler, Cornelius McCoy

July 18, 2020 Mr. Cornelius McCoy Wheeler, 59, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Serenity. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Cornelius Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.