Wheeler, Dr. Robert
0 entries

Wheeler, Dr. Robert

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

June 1, 2020 Dr. Robert "Bob" Lee Wheeler died on Monday, June 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Blacksburg. Mass will follow at 1 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Live streaming of Mass will be on St. Mary's website. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home Blacksburg.

+1 
Wheeler, Dr. Robert
+1 
Wheeler, Dr. Robert
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News