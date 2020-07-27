Wheeling, Mary Patricia

October 4, 1943 July 21, 2020 Mary Patricia Wheeling, 76, of Salem, Va., passed away in the company of loved ones on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Brookdale Salem in Salem, Va., after a prolonged illness. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, 305 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153. Burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
