Whitaker, Carol Hodges

August 14, 2020 Carol Hodges Whitaker, age 67, of Rocky Mount, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Bentley T. Hodges; mother, Emma M. Hodges; and son, Shawn Whitaker. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Robert Whitaker; sons, Jonathan Angle (Heather) and Casey Whitaker (Cecillia); unofficially adopted daughter, Cynthia St. Clair; grandchildren, Ariel Helton, Sierra Helton, Tyler Angle, Ethan Whitaker, and Elijah Whitaker; brothers and sisters, Patricia Johnson (Dan), Arlene Altice (Everett), Larry Hodges (Judy), and Robbie Hodges (Beth); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends too abundant to list. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid cruiser. She worked in retail, loved meeting new people, and never met a stranger. She loved all kinds of music and knew the words to every song and would also dance whenever music was playing no matter where she was. Carol retired from Anderson Merchandising in May 2020 and was able to spend much loved time with her new grandson. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with Pastor Claude Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
