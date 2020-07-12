White, Allan Preston

January 14, 1949 July 8, 2020 Allan Preston White, age 71, of Troutville, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation, Post Office Box 530, Edgefield, SC 29824-0530, or https://your.nwtf.org/donate/. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
