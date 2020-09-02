White, Peggy S.

August 31, 2020 Peggy S. White, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Mack "Big Mack" White Sr.; son, Jerry White; grandson, Greg White; parents, Hedly and Lena Spradlin; brothers, Dick Spradlin, Gene Spradlin, Glenn Spradlin; sister, Dorothy Meador and daughter in-law, Janet White She is survived by her son, Mack White; grandson, Brian White and wife, Amanda; great-granddaughters, Payton and Pyper. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A funeral to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfunerlhomevinton.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.