White, Peggy S.
White, Peggy S.

August 31, 2020 Peggy S. White, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Mack "Big Mack" White Sr.; son, Jerry White; grandson, Greg White; parents, Hedly and Lena Spradlin; brothers, Dick Spradlin, Gene Spradlin, Glenn Spradlin; sister, Dorothy Meador and daughter in-law, Janet White She is survived by her son, Mack White; grandson, Brian White and wife, Amanda; great-granddaughters, Payton and Pyper. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Vinton Chapel. A funeral to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfunerlhomevinton.com.

