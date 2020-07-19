WICKHAM, Christeen H.

July 17, 2020 Christeen H. "Granny" Wickham, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Coldwell officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
