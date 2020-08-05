WILLIAMS, Alice Ann Daley

September 30, 1958 August 3, 2020 Alice Ann Daley Williams, 61, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1958 to Brian and Ruth Daley. She was preceded in death by her father, Brian Daley. Alice is survived by her mother, Ruth Daley; husband, Rhoads Williams; sister, Brenda Giles (Quill); children, Melissa Yopp (Christopher), Brian Edwards (Ashley), Justin Edwards (Emily); Erica Ratliff (Brent), and Lucas Ratliff; step-children, Sarah Wilkes (Crafton) and Kent Williams (Rachel); grandchildren, Jocelyn (Elijah), Ashleigh (Charlie), Tyler, Isabella, Greyson, Felicity, Cohen, Henry, and Jackie; and great-grandchildren, Julien and Zachariah. Alice prided herself of going back to school later in life to receive her nursing degree and served as a devoted nurse for many years. Her generous heart touched many lives. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and her family to the beach and mountains. Alice adored animals and loved nature and the outdoors. A private celebration of life will be held at the home of Christopher and Melissa Yopp. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roanoke Rescue Mission in memory of Alice Williams. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.