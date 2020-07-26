Williams, Nancy Cawley

July 23, 2020 Nancy Cawley Williams, 86, of Vinton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Annie Drewery; son, Henry Eugene Alls; daughter, Theresa Alls; son-in-law, Ray Alls; and former husband, Clyde Cawley; and her siblings. Surviving family includes a daughter, Sherry (Alan) Graham of Gloucester; husband, Joseph Williams; daughter-in-law, Dawn Alls; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Eric Slusher officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
