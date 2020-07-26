Williams, Nancy Cawley
0 entries

Williams, Nancy Cawley

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

July 23, 2020 Nancy Cawley Williams, 86, of Vinton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Annie Drewery; son, Henry Eugene Alls; daughter, Theresa Alls; son-in-law, Ray Alls; and former husband, Clyde Cawley; and her siblings. Surviving family includes a daughter, Sherry (Alan) Graham of Gloucester; husband, Joseph Williams; daughter-in-law, Dawn Alls; seven grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Eric Slusher officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

+1 
Williams, Nancy Cawley
+1 
Williams, Nancy Cawley
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home Vinton
305 E. Washington Ave
Vinton, VA 24179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home Vinton
305 E. Washington Ave
Vinton, VA 24179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 28
Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
2:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home Vinton
305 E. Washington Ave
Vinton, VA 24179
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News