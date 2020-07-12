Willis, Evette T.

September 19, 1953 July 6, 2020 Evette T. Willis, 66, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. A visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. The Memorial Celebration will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Evette Willis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
