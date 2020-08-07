Wills, Wanda Slocum

August 5, 2020 Wanda Slocum Wills, 67, of Moneta passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Slocum. Wanda was a graduate of the Community Hospital School of Nursing. She retired as a Registered Nurse with Carilion Clinic. Surviving are her son, Christopher (Katie) Ronk; daughter, Sarah (Rawley) Dillon; grandchildren, Lauren Ronk, Ava and Axel Dillon; mother, Lois Slocum; sister, Joyce (Phil) Crawford; brother, Rickey (Judy) Slocum; nieces, Shanna (Andy) Clark, Cassie (Adam) Owen, and Marcey (Cameron) Preston. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Ronald McDonald House 2224 Jefferson Street Roanoke, VA 24014. A celebration of Wanda's life will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the family respectfully ask those attending the service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. 540-366-0707
