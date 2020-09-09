Wilson, Barbara Ann Palmer

September 7, 2020 Barbara Ann Palmer Wilson, 77, of Salem, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Lotz Salem Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
