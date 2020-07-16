Wilson, Glen

December 9, 1940 July 12, 2020 Glen "Johnny" Wilson, 79, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on Monday, December 9, 1940, to the late, Elizabeth L. and Walter Lee Wilson in Salem. Glen served his country in the United States Air Force from 1957-1965. After his military career, he worked and then later retired from General Electric in Salem. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and spent a great deal of time outdoors, especially on his porch; and he looked forward to summer and sometimes fall beach vacations with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Wilson; sisters, Ada King and Ruth Agee; and granddaughter, Sarah Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary Wilson; son, Glenn Lee Wilson; daughter, Beverly Wilson Anderson and husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Ashley McGuire (William), Brittney Bernier (Billy), Brandon Wilson (Lori), Matthew Anderson (Taylor), Mark Anderson and Emily Anderson; great-grandchildren, Emma, Kaylee, Kenzie, and Avery McGuire, and Aiden Luke Bernier; sister, Shirley Reese (Don); numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, "Jack" also survive. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Living Well Church of The Nazarene, 4335 West Main Street, Salem, VA, 24153, with Pastor Steve Parker officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Friday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
