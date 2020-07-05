June 21, 2020 Nancy Carol DeVilbiss Wilson of Roanoke, Va., passed away on June 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020, on the outdoor patio of Hunting Hills Country Club. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy WILSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.