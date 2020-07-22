Wimmer Sr., Daniel Eugene

February 1, 1960 July 5, 2020 Daniel Eugene Wimmer Sr., age 60, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1960, in Roanoke, Va. a son of the late George R. and Nannie Sue Wimmer. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary A. Wimmer Sr., Ricky L. Wimmer and sister, Dreama Wimmer Miller. He is survived by his sons, Scottie E. Wimmer of Roanoke, Daniel Wimmer Jr. of Detroit Michigan, and Ricky L. Wimmer of Roanoke; brother, Bobby E. Wimmer Sr. and sister-in-law Ramona Wimmer of Boones Mill; along with multiple grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Also, his dear friend Sarah Midkiff who he loved like a daughter. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 728 Highland Ave SE Roanoke Va. 24013 with Pastor Cameron Dunlop. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount Va. 24151, (540) 334-5151
