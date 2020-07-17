Witt, Douglas E.
Witt, Douglas E.

July 15, 2020 Douglas E. "Doug" Witt, 72, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Veteran's section of Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

Witt, Douglas E.
