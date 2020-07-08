November 22, 1952 July 5, 2020 Benjamin Michael Woods, 67, of Ferrum, Va., passed away on July 5, 2020. He was born to parents, Benjamin and Virginia Woods, on November 22, 1952, in Bassett, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Michael Woods. Mike graduated from FCHS class of 1972. Following his graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia L. Stiles, and together they started their life together raising four children. Over the years he held multiple positions at Bassett Furniture and Mohawk Tires until he decided to earn his degree in Secondary Education at Radford University. With this he began teaching Physical Education within the Roanoke City School District. One of Mike's greatest joys in life was coaching and refereeing youth sports within the Roanoke Valley where he shaped the lives of many children for over 40 years. He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Stiles; daughter Stevie and her daughter, Joelle; son, Matthew and wife, Jessica Woods and their son, Clay Walkup; son, Patrick and fiancée, Dianne Austin and her children, Cysa and Brenden; his brother, Larry and his wife, Cecile Woods; his brother, Randell and Nita Woods; and several nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Flora Funeral Chapel in Rocky Mount, with Pastor Adam Coombs officiating. In these troubled times the family asks to please remember to maintain COVID-19 recommendations for everyone's protection. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.florafuneralservice.com.
