Woods, Justin Lloyd

November 12, 1986 - August 16, 2020 Justin Lloyd Woods, 33, of Hardy, Va., was reunited with his loved ones in heaven on Sunday, August 16, 2020. It was no secret that Justin was one of a kind. He was a total country boy at heart, and it shined through him every step of his life since the day he was born. Justin worked as a cook for Mac & Bobs of Salem, for four-plus years. When he was not working chances are you would find him listening to music or gaming. He was an avid gamer and spent countless hours playing different things with his friends and family. Even though playing video games was his favorite activity, his pride and joy was his baby girl. A spitting image of Justin, and just like her daddy, also one of a kind. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janet Rucker, as well as his grandfather, Roger Lee Woods. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Elizabeth Woods; father, Ronald "Ronnie" Woods; mother, Regina Hand (Bobby); stepmother, Martha Mitchells (Scott); brother, Keith Rucker; aunt, Melissa Radford (Ronnie); his good friend, Mike Cappa; also left to cherish his memory are numerous other family members and dear friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 7 until 9 p.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel. The Rev. Ben Mewald will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.
