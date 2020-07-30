Woolwine, Laverne

December 31, 1926 July 27, 2020 Crystal Laverne Woolwine, 93, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William H. and Ruby Ronk Woolwine. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Drew Wright officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.
