Wray, Alfred Elmer
Wray, Alfred Elmer

November 8, 1941 July 20, 2020 Alfred Elmer "Al" Wray, age 78, of Boones Mill, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Please join us in loving memory of our beloved papa. Funeral services will be conducted from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, with the Reverends Jeff Wray and Danny Whitlock officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 www.connerbowman.com) (540) 334-5151

Wray, Alfred Elmer
