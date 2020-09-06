Wright, Ann Poff

October 4, 1943 August 28, 2020 Ann Poff Wright, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Lionne Adelaide Wimmer Poff and Willard Wilmoth Poff, she is survived by beloved friends and family, who include daughter, Rebecca Wright; son, Stephen Wright; daughter-in-law, Pamela Wright (Compton); grandchildren, Lily and Henry Wright; foster brother and sister, Raymond and Mary Basham; and special friends, Izetter (Ike) Glasgow (Beckner), and Michael Glasgow Jr. and family. A graduate of Lord Botetourt High School, Ann was a lifelong resident of Trinity. After graduating high school, she attended Virginia Western Community College and Virginia Southern College. She worked for 25 years at Double Envelope Company in Roanoke and finished her career at VDOT Salem Residency. Anyone who knew Ann, knew she enjoyed the company of her friends and their trips for shopping, vacationing or the holidays. Besides daily walks with her dog, Ann had a deep love of reading and always had several books in process at any given time. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Church of the Brethren, where she served for many years in the choir and on the board. In lieu of a funeral service, a memorial service is planned for a future date due to the Covid -19 pandemic. Ann's ashes will be interred at the Trinity Cemetery with her parents. If inclined, please donate to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation (https://diabetesaction.org/ ) in her name. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.