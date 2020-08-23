Wright, Eileen Zion

October 30, 1930 August 19, 2020 Eileen Zion Wright, 89, formerly of Roanoke, peacefully passed away on August 19, 2020, in Morehead City, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Tracy O. Wright; parents, Raymond and Nita Miller Zion; and siblings, Raymond and Omar Zion, Yvelene Zion Kelly, and Juanita Zion Heath. Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Ann Wright Wertz (Curry), and Tracey Shan Wright; grandchildren, Briton Wright Wertz and Curran Lane Wertz; great-grandchildren, Mia Skye Wertz, Massimo Sabine Wertz, and Cory Lane Wertz; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
