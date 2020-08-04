You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wright Sr., George Dallas
0 entries

Wright Sr., George Dallas

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

December 29, 1948 July 30, 2020 George Dallas Wright Sr., 71, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Fair View Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

+1 
Wright Sr., George Dallas
+1 
Wright Sr., George Dallas
To plant a tree in memory of George Wright, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News