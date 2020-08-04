Wright Sr., George Dallas

December 29, 1948 July 30, 2020 George Dallas Wright Sr., 71, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Fair View Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
