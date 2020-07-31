WRIGHT SR., Richard Darwin

April 26, 1945 July 17, 2020 Richard Darwin Wright Sr., 75, of Troutville, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Benny Ballard Wright Sr. and Bertie Catherine Shephard Wright of Roanoke, Va. Richard was also preceded in death by his brother, Benny Ballard Wright Jr. and sister, Gloria Wright Williams Hurt. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Left to celebrate his life and mourn his passing is his wife of 56 years, Dianne Armstrong Wright and his beloved children, Lisa D. Casalena (Michael), Richard D. Wright Jr. (Debbie), and James D. Wright (Shari). Also surviving are his precious grandchildren, Amanda Holloman (Brent), Heather Casalena, Ashley Casalena, Bailey Wright, Cayden Wright, Chance Wright, Chad Wright, Alex Bond and Grayson Bond; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wright, Nathaniel Wright, Josiah Wright, Finn Holloman, Genevieve Holloman, Annabelle Baer and Avery Bond; a special nephew, Kevin Wright; five sisters, Bonita Williams, Carol Hodges, Joyce Spradlin, Sharon Altizer, and Lona Granville; and several nieces and nephews. Richard served as a barber in Roanoke Valley for 40 years. His great passion was hunting and fishing and the vivid and detailed stories he told of the ones that got away and the ones snagged are priceless. A Memorial Service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 4930 Country Club Road, Troutville, VA 24175, where he was a long time member. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Richard's name to Trout Unlimited, https://www.tu.org/. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
