Yopp, Billy Wayne

July 20, 2020 Billy Wayne Yopp, age 81, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Alice Yopp; daughter, Debbie and husband, Sonny; granddaughter, Jessica; sisters, Linda Harden and husband, Ronnie, Patty Hodges; brother-in-law, Walter Holland; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Yopp, Geraline Yopp. A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Flora Funeral Chapel. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Yopp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
