 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yopp, Roy Junior
0 entries

Yopp, Roy Junior

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

September 5, 2020 Roy Junior Yopp, age 73, of Callaway died on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Underwood Yopp; son, James Walter "Jimmy" Yopp; parents, Earl and Ida Yopp; and sister, Florence Hale. Surviving are his sons, Dale Yopp (Michelle), Mike Yopp (Dana); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters; special friend, Dorothy Ferris; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highland United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Yopp Family Cemetery (Dug Spur Road Callaway, Va.) with the Rev. Amy Parnell officiating. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

+1 
Yopp, Roy Junior
+1 
Yopp, Roy Junior

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert