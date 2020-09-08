Yopp, Roy Junior

September 5, 2020 Roy Junior Yopp, age 73, of Callaway died on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Underwood Yopp; son, James Walter "Jimmy" Yopp; parents, Earl and Ida Yopp; and sister, Florence Hale. Surviving are his sons, Dale Yopp (Michelle), Mike Yopp (Dana); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nine brothers and sisters; special friend, Dorothy Ferris; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Highland United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Yopp Family Cemetery (Dug Spur Road Callaway, Va.) with the Rev. Amy Parnell officiating. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
