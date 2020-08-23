Young, Bonnie Hodges

January 27, 1952 August 19, 2020 Bonnie Hodges Young, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1952, to Sallie and Lenford Hodges of Rocky Mount. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jaquetta Young Walker; her husband, James Edward Young; and her father, Oscar Lenford Hodges. Bonnie was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother who cared deeply for those around her. She spent much of her time growing up at Woodlawn Baptist Church, a community she treasured greatly. Bonnie attended Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount. After graduating in 1970, she worked happily for many years as a seamstress at Bassett. As an adult, she attended Cool Springs church where she loved to help with arts and crafts. Bonnie loved playing her piano, sewing, and music, but most of all, she loved her family and the time she spent with them. Bonnie's kind heart was a gift to all of us and will continue to live on in those of us lucky enough to have known her. She is survived by her mother, Sallie Kate Hodges (nee Anderson); her siblings, Oscar Wayne Hodges, Elizabeth Ann Hodges, and Sally Dematrice James; her grandchildren, Emily Grace Walker and Brian David Walker; her nieces and nephews, Tammy Weaver, Greg James, Stacy Hodges, and their families; and her stepson, James Edward Young Jr., his wife, Dixie, and their children and grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at the Young Family Cemetery (at the home) 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with Pastor Derek Layman officiating. Due to the mandates in place by our Governor, we ask that you follow the guidelines for social distancing and masks. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue (town chapel), Rocky Mount, VA 24151, www.connerbowman.com.
