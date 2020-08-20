Young, Macy L.

October 27, 1937 August 17, 2020 Macy Lee Dodson Young, 82, wife of Charles L. Young, died on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charlie M. Dodson and the late Doretha Smith Dodson. A private graveside service will be held in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com. Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
