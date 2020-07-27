YOUNG, Mary Susan "Susan"

YOUNG Mary Susan March 6, 1931 July 25, 2020 Our beloved mother, Susan Young, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by her daughters after a three-year battle from a lung disease. She was born on March 6, 1931 in Fairfield, Va. Susan graduated from Madison University in 1954 with a BS in Education. After graduating, she moved to Dallas, Texas to become a librarian at Southern Methodist University. Dallas was where she met the love of her life and husband of 59 years. His job took them to several locations before settling in Daleville, Va. where they raised their five girls. Susan was a caring and tender-hearted person that was passionate about helping others and always put their needs above her own. She was a talented seamstress and had a love for music, including playing the piano and working jig saw puzzles. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Lois Hockman; sister, Joann; brother, Frances; and devoted husband, Kenneth Lyle Young. She is survived by her daughters and their families, Konye (Patrick) Weddle, April Secrist (fiancé, Will Stader), Karen (Darrell) Craft, Tracee (Kevin) McMahon, and Robin (Dean) Bandy; her eight grandchildren, Heather Young, Blair (Kirstin), Blake (Erin) and Brock (Danielle) Howery, Dylan and Irina Bandy and Sydney and Nicholas McMahon; and six great-grandchildren, Brayden and Karly Howery, Kydnal and Jaelyn Cook, Emmy Howery, and Austin Howery. Susan is also survived by her sisters, Thelma and Phyllis Hockman; brother, Harold (Genie) Hockman; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Young family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Domingo Franco-Palacios and Carilion Hospice. There will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until the 2 p.m. service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in her honor. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
