Young Sr., William Daniel

April 5, 1934 July 22, 2020 William Daniel "W.D." Young Sr. 86, of Rocky Mount, Va. passed away on Wednesday, 22 July 2020. He was born in Callaway, Va. William is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Award, and other commendations for his dedication and bravery. He served with distinction for 26 years in the United States Army specializing in military intelligence before retiring as Master Sergeant. His military career took him to many States and around the world. His international service included Wiesbaden, Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany and Yokohama, Japan. After retiring from the military, William then served another 14 years as a civil servant at the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy as a Senior Industrial Security Specialist. The discipline and patriotism he practiced in the military and federal government never left him, as friends and family will attest. William retired in 1995 and relocated to Odenton, Md. and later to Rocky Mount, Va. He pursued his passion of wood carving and carved many species of ducks. He especially enjoyed doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion in Rocky Mount and Disabled American Veterans. He was a member of The Rocky Mount Presbyterian Church. His wife, Nancy Young, of 64 years preceded him in death a few weeks ago on May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Marshal Young and Nannie Prillaman Young; his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and George Finch. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jelaine and Richard Wood; his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Scott LeGrys; his daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Clayton Stokes; his son and daughter-in-law, William Jr. and Paula Young; his grandchildren, Chasity Kisling, Brianne Griffin, Edward Young and Samuel LeGrys; his great-grandchildren, Lillian Kisling, Nathan Kisling and Lola Kisling; sisters-in-law, Liz Blankenship and Carol Ledbetter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Please join the family for a Graveside service with military honors on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Franklin Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. The family asks all to respect social distancing and facial coverings are preferred. The family would like to express their special thanks to Runk & Pratt Senior Living Community and MediHome Hospice. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
