Well socialized and well behaved puppy available for adoption. Has started potty training! Is ready to leave his foster and... View on PetFinder
Omega
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry gives all his defensive players what he calls a “Hunt” grade.
BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry’s wife, Amy, had trouble getting the kids out the door on time. Virginia Tech’s defensive linemen received a 6:30 a.m. …
Grayson County and Liberty are also making final appeals.
An expert told metro columnist Dan Casey that we’re three to four weeks out from the prime pot-harvesting period. Casey can’t wait — especially now that there’s a of weed named after him.
Bernard Bragen Jr. was hired on a 6-1 vote.
BLACKSBURG — The first thing Brent Pry does when he runs out of the Virginia Tech tunnel is take a look at the crowd. Size it up. See what the…
The potential threats at William Fleming and Patrick Henry were at least the third and fourth reported at a Roanoke high school in the last week.
Repairs to the scenic highway southwest of Roanoke have been delayed by the discovery of a failed culvert.
James Michael Hodge received a suspended jail sentence and two years of supervised probation. He must register as a sex offender.
No charges have been filed against former officer Chris Caldwell.