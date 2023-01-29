 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON THE AIR MONDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle," announcement of 2023 schedules of ACC teams

GOLF

4:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, College Men, Southwestern Invitational, First Round, at Westlake, Calif.

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, announcement of Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20 Candidates

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola (Md.) at Colgate

7 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia at Syracuse

7 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. Central at Norfolk St.

9 p.m.; ESPN, Baylor at Texas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Iowa St. at Texas Tech

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Jackson St. at Southern 

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at San Antonio

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Portland

NHL

8 p.m.; NHL Network, St. Louis at Winnipeg

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Lyon and Hua Hin

2 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, tournaments in Lyon and Hua Hin

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Maryland

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Tennessee at LSU

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn St.

