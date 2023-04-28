AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday); Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Richmond
AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.; ESPN, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Wurth 400, Qualifying
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying
Noon; Peacock, IndyCar, Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Practice
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, A-GAME 200
3 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Qualifying
BASKETBALL
9 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, CFV-Beira vs. Petro de Luanda
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Arkansas
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Longwood
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Samford at VMI, doubleheader
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi St. at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia Tech, Game 1
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Virginia
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Purdue
7 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech, Game 2
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas at TCU
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Florida
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Maryland Spring Game
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers Spring Game
DRONES
2 p.m.; WSLS, Drone Racing League, 2022-23 highlights
FISHING
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, AFTCO Bassmaster Elite
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, CNSD White Marlin Classic
GOLF
1 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), LIV Golf League, Second Round (same-day tape)
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round
3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta, Third Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, Second Round
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, JM Eagle L.A. Championship, Third Round
Midnight; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Korea Championship, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Iverson Classic All-American Game
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Semifinal, U.S. vs Slovakia
1 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Semifinal, Sweden vs. Canada
HORSE RACING
Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NBC Sports Washington, live races
8:30 p.m.; MASN2, live races
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, College Men, Syracuse at Duke
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Wofford at Radford
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten Quarterfinal, Rutgers at Maryland
10 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Colorado at San Diego
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit, Game 1
1 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Washington, Game 1
4 p.m.; WFXR, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets
5 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit, Game 2
6 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Washington, Game 2
6 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at San Diego
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC Fight Night Prelims
7 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC Fight Night, Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon
MOTORCYCLES
3 p.m.; WSLS, AMA Monster Energy Supercross
NBA
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinal, Game 1, Phoenix at Denver
NFL
Noon; WSET, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7
NHL
7 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6, Toronto at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6, New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers
10 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 6, Edmonton at Los Angeles
RODEO
1 p.m.; WDBJ, American Rodeo (taped)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Crystal Palace
10 a.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Brentford
10 a.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove
1:30 p.m.; WFXR, MLS, Atlanta at Nashville
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NWSL, Chicago at Washington
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, NWSL, Orlando at San Diego
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, North Carolina at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Syracuse
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Louisville
2 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Alabama
3 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Florida
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, UConn at DePaul
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Tennessee at Arkansas
5 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Mississippi St.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Madrid Open
5 a.m. (Sunday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Madrid Open
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Penn Relays
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Drake Relays
USFL
12:30 p.m.; USA Network, New Orleans at Birmingham
7 p.m.; WFXR, Houston at Memphis
XFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, South Division Championship, Arlington at Houston