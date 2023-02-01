 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON THE AIR THURSDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl Practice, at Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Senior Bowl Practice

8:30 p.m.; NFL Network, East-West Shrine Bowl, at Las Vegas

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, continuation of coverage of first round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round

3:30 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Axe Metro Classic, Montverde (Fla.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), at Union, N.J.

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs IMG Academy (Fla.), at Bradenton, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at The Citadel

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Florida Atlantic at UAB

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Michigan at Northwestern

7 p.m.; ESPNU, High Point at UNC-Asheville

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Ohio St.

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola Marymount at BYU

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston at Wichita St.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, UTEP at Middle Tennessee

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington at UCLA

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon at Arizona

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Santa Clara at Gonzaga

11 p.m.; ESPNU, San Francisco at Saint Mary's 

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington St. at Southern Cal

NBA

7 p.m.; TNT, "NBA Tip-Off," announcement of All-Star Game reserves

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Memphis at Cleveland

10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, AFC vs. NFC Events, at Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Lyon and Hua Hin

12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open

2 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, quarterfinals in Lyon and Hua Hin

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at North Carolina

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Duke

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Michigan

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at South Carolina

8 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Clemson

8 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Maryland at Iowa

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Missouri

