ON THE AIR THURSDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl Practice, at Mobile, Ala.
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Senior Bowl Practice
8:30 p.m.; NFL Network, East-West Shrine Bowl, at Las Vegas
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, continuation of coverage of first round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round
3:30 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Axe Metro Classic, Montverde (Fla.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), at Union, N.J.
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs IMG Academy (Fla.), at Bradenton, Fla.
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at The Citadel
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Florida Atlantic at UAB
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Michigan at Northwestern
7 p.m.; ESPNU, High Point at UNC-Asheville
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wisconsin at Ohio St.
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola Marymount at BYU
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Houston at Wichita St.
9 p.m.; ESPNU, UTEP at Middle Tennessee
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington at UCLA
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon at Arizona
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Santa Clara at Gonzaga
11 p.m.; ESPNU, San Francisco at Saint Mary's
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington St. at Southern Cal
NBA
7 p.m.; TNT, "NBA Tip-Off," announcement of All-Star Game reserves
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Memphis at Cleveland
10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, AFC vs. NFC Events, at Las Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Lyon and Hua Hin
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open
2 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, quarterfinals in Lyon and Hua Hin
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at North Carolina
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Duke
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Michigan
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at South Carolina
8 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Clemson
8 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Georgia Tech
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Nebraska
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Maryland at Iowa
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Missouri