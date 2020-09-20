On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 21, 2020

Roanoke City Council
Regular meeting followed by public hearing
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday
Where: City Council Chambers, 215 Church Ave. S.W.
On the agenda: Approval of various highway safety and Fire-EMS grants are among the agenda items. Full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa and shown on RVTV (Cox Channel 3).
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Administration center, 5204 Bernard Drive
On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville
On the agenda: Supervisors will hear updates on CARES Act funding, the Rocky Forge Wind Farm project and the progress of the new committee on Confederate monuments and memorials. Visit botetourtva.gov for details.
Roanoke School Board
Workshop
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave N.W.
On the agenda: School reopening update.
Botetourt County School Board
Special meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.
On the agenda: The board will consider changes to the 2020-21 school calendar. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.
Roanoke County School Board
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road
On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.
