On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 21, 2020
On the Record: Government meetings for the week of Sept. 21, 2020

Roanoke City Council

Regular meeting followed by public hearing

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday

Where: City Council Chambers, 215 Church Ave. S.W.

On the agenda: Approval of various highway safety and Fire-EMS grants are among the agenda items. Full agenda can be found online at www.roanokeva.gov/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa and shown on RVTV (Cox Channel 3).

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Administration center, 5204 Bernard Drive

On the agenda: Visit roanokecountyva.gov.

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

Regular meeting

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

On the agenda: Supervisors will hear updates on CARES Act funding, the Rocky Forge Wind Farm project and the progress of the new committee on Confederate monuments and memorials. Visit botetourtva.gov for details.

Roanoke School Board

Workshop

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: School Administration Building, 40 Douglass Ave N.W.

On the agenda: School reopening update.

Botetourt County School Board

Special meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Where: Central Administration Office, 143 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live.

On the agenda: The board will consider changes to the 2020-21 school calendar. Details at www.bcps.k12.va.us.

Roanoke County School Board

Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Central Office, 5937 Cove Road

On the agenda: Full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/roecnty/Board.nsf/Public.

