Cozy 1 BR, 1 Ba Cottage in Desirable Salem with no steps at front door, perfect for an Investor or Project! Some Hardwoods. Large Flat Lot w/ Lush Woods & Wildlife Surrounding! Home Sold As-Is, Where-Is. Seller unable to make repairs. Cash or Conventional Loans Only. New Oil Tank, Furnace Serviced Every Year. Inspections Welcomed for Buyer Info Only.