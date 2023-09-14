Excellent one level living, especially well suited to a tenant with mobility issues or elderly, ramp access in place. Tw BR 1.5 bath with large great room area and kitchen. Large master BR and walk in closet space, large pantry and storage area off kitchen, washer/dryer hookups available. Beautiful sunroom off the rear/side also ramp accessible. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent. Plenty of off street parking. Very close to shopping and other amenities. This is a 100% NO SMOKING RENTAL! Not allowed inside or outside, absolutely NO EXCEPTIONS! Tenant must have a 750 or better credit score to apply or tour, no exceptions. This rental does NOT accept pets of any kind.