Adorable home in prime location! Very desirable historical town of Fincastle. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances. Entry level Primary bedroom. Formal dining. Gas log fireplace with floor to ceiling beautiful stone hearth in Great room. Large deck from sliding glass doors in Great room. Large entry level laundry room. Additional 1/2 bath. 2 upstairs bedrooms and full bath. Partial finished basement with brand new carpet. The yard is beautiful! Plenty of off street parking. Very convenient to all area amenities. The Roanoke Valley region in the majestic mountains provide a scenic backdrop for all the outdoor adventures in Virginia's Blue Ridge. Over 1,000 miles of trails in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Very convenient to I81 & Roanoke. Great opportunity !