This is what you have been waiting for....Well-maintained log home in quiet neighborhood on Blackwater River. Impressive vaulted ceilings! Custom cabinets w/under cabinet lighting. Appliances stay including a Freezer. New Roof 2022, Energy efficient Ruud Heat Pump 2018, Generac 22KW generator 2021, Oxy 3 Sterling Water purifier 2014, 50 Gallon Ruud Water Htr 2014, owned 500 gallon LP tank 2021. Exterior stained 2018/2019, and Workshop & storage buildings w/ loads of space. Entry level linen closet. Walkout lower level has spacious family room w/ gas log Fireplace, full bath, oversized laundry room, 2 walk-in closets, & Covered Patio. Loft BR also serves as an office. All this can be yours in a scenic location w/ deer, turkey, hummingbirds. & more! Common area w/river access & firepit!