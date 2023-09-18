This is what you have been waiting for....Well-maintained log home in quiet neighborhood on Blackwater River. Impressive vaulted ceilings! Custom cabinets w/under cabinet lighting. Appliances stay including a Freezer. New Roof 2022, Energy efficient Ruud Heat Pump 2018, Generac 22KW generator 2021, Oxy 3 Sterling Water purifier 2014, 50 Gallon Ruud Water Htr 2014, owned 500 gallon LP tank 2021. Exterior stained 2018/2019, and Workshop & storage buildings w/ loads of space. Entry level linen closet. Walkout lower level has spacious family room w/ gas log Fireplace, full bath, oversized laundry room, 2 walk-in closets, & Covered Patio. Loft BR also serves as an office. All this can be yours in a scenic location w/ deer, turkey, hummingbirds. & more! Common area w/river access & firepit!
3 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…
Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood f…
Experience the charm of this meticulously renovated home nestled on slightly over 2 acres. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 2 recently updated full bathro…
Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood f…
Picture perfect home, 7+ acres of gorgeous Botetourt County property to enjoy at 400 Quail Ridge. The architecture and attention to detail in …