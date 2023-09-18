VERY LOW(2.75%) ASSUMABLE VA INTEREST RATE LOAN!(with SIGNIFICANT DOWN PMT)25 ACRES JOINING NATIONAL FOREST ON 2 SIDES!(long line with forest service)Wildlife haven!Featuring RUSTIC LOG HOME/METAL ROOF/4 SIDES LRG COVERED PORCH/AMAZING VIEWS!VERY PRIVATE!/PERFECT FOR HUNTING LODGE/ FULL,PART TIME LIVING/Air B&B/SPRINGS!Shooting range/Hunting stand bldg/ALL APPLIANCES PASS/REMODELED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL WORMY MAPLE CABINETS/BLACK STONE COUNTER TOPS/FARMHOUSE STYLE KITCHEN SINK/MULTIPLE BLT IN LAZY SUSANS/NEW KITCHEN FAUCET/BATH HAS BEEN REMODELED with STEP IN SHOWER,NEW WOOD VANITIES,TOILET,NEW MIRROR/Multiple storage bldgs/Fenced garden area w/raised beds/Heat Sources are:baseboard heat,3 wall mounted gas heaters&pellet stove(passes-as is)BRAND NEW HOT WATER HEATER/Convenient to Roanok