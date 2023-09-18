VERY LOW(2.75%) ASSUMABLE VA INTEREST RATE LOAN!(with SIGNIFICANT DOWN PMT)25 ACRES JOINING NATIONAL FOREST ON 2 SIDES!(long line with forest service)Wildlife haven!Featuring RUSTIC LOG HOME/METAL ROOF/4 SIDES LRG COVERED PORCH/AMAZING VIEWS!VERY PRIVATE!/PERFECT FOR HUNTING LODGE/ FULL,PART TIME LIVING/Air B&B/SPRINGS!Shooting range/Hunting stand bldg/ALL APPLIANCES PASS/REMODELED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL WORMY MAPLE CABINETS/BLACK STONE COUNTER TOPS/FARMHOUSE STYLE KITCHEN SINK/MULTIPLE BLT IN LAZY SUSANS/NEW KITCHEN FAUCET/BATH HAS BEEN REMODELED with STEP IN SHOWER,NEW WOOD VANITIES,TOILET,NEW MIRROR/Multiple storage bldgs/Fenced garden area w/raised beds/Heat Sources are:baseboard heat,3 wall mounted gas heaters&pellet stove(passes-as is)BRAND NEW HOT WATER HEATER/Convenient to Roanok
3 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $284,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…
Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood f…
Experience the charm of this meticulously renovated home nestled on slightly over 2 acres. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 2 recently updated full bathro…
Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood f…
Picture perfect home, 7+ acres of gorgeous Botetourt County property to enjoy at 400 Quail Ridge. The architecture and attention to detail in …