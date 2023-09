Welcome to 5109 Youngwood Drive this seller is highly motivated and has made many updates over the last 2-8 years. Including a new deck, new windows, an updated bathroom and updated kitchen! The crown molding throughout is a great accent to the dark hardwood floors. The large basement offers opportunites to add a fourth bedroom or second bathroom. The new deck overlooks the large fenced in back yard. All appliances including RING doorbell and backyard camera! Home is to be sold as-is where is