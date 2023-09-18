This North Salem Ranch offers One Floor Living within Walking Distance to Main Street, Shopping and Restaurants. Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Breakfast Bar, All Appliances included, Dining Area with a Gas Log Fireplace, Thermal Pane Tilt-In Windows, Remodeled Baths one with Walk-In -Tub, Sun Room with Separate Heat and Cooling, Private Fenced In Back Yard, Leaf Guards and a Oversized Two Car Detached Garage. This Home is Move In Ready.