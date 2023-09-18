This North Salem Ranch offers One Floor Living within Walking Distance to Main Street, Shopping and Restaurants. Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Breakfast Bar, All Appliances included, Dining Area with a Gas Log Fireplace, Thermal Pane Tilt-In Windows, Remodeled Baths one with Walk-In -Tub, Sun Room with Separate Heat and Cooling, Private Fenced In Back Yard, Leaf Guards and a Oversized Two Car Detached Garage. This Home is Move In Ready.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…
Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood f…
Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood f…
Experience the charm of this meticulously renovated home nestled on slightly over 2 acres. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 2 recently updated full bathro…
Picture perfect home, 7+ acres of gorgeous Botetourt County property to enjoy at 400 Quail Ridge. The architecture and attention to detail in …