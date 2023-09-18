Experience a stunning move in ready updated home in a central location with new commercial gutters, new vinyl flooring, spectacular refinished hardwoods, new paint, new HVAC & heat pump, new stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures, gorgeous refinished hardwoods, 10 yr old roof, new roof on storage shed, updated 200 amp electrical panel, freshly landscaped, and massive addition on the back of the home that can easily be converted to a master bedroom, and check out the virtual walkthrough!!!