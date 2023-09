Experience the charm of this meticulously renovated home nestled on slightly over 2 acres. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 2 recently updated full bathrooms, new kitchen flooring, new roof, updated plumbing, and electrical systems, as well as a fresh coat of paint throughout, this residence is a true gem. Delight in the spacious living room with a fireplace, a bookshelf-adorned den, and an expansive 2-car detached garage. Taxes and sqft are estimated and the buyer should verify.