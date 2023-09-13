17+ acres with 2015 year built brick home and 3 car garage; private setting, full walkout basement. Nice yard. Seller shall convey the real estate of the Property with all improvements thereto, as is as time of sale. No warranties of any kind are given as to personal property found in or at the Property. James Cooper and John Boitnott appointed jointly as Special Commissioners by Decree of the Franklin County Circuit Court in Case CL22-4511. *Sale is subject to approval and confirmation of the Court.* Property is owner-occupied and being sold under distress. Access to the property for showings, photographs, or otherwise shall require consent from the Property owner. Year built, taxes, acreage, and sq. footage based on county records.