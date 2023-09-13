Gently sloped incredible 87+ acres with one-owner custom built home and detached garage/building. The property features a shooting range, year-round spring, RV parking, surrounding mountain views, and ultimate privacy. Multiple pastures separated by tree growth makes for a top notch hunting location. Fiber optic internet installed, the home features an open floor plan, first floor primary suite, two-car garage on entry, plus bonus primary suite and rustic bar/entertainment room in finished basement. Rear covered porch with hot tub. Land is a mixture of pasture and wooded.