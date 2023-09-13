Come and see this beautifully maintained home on Smith Mountain Lake, located in the Waterfront Golf and Country Club! If you are looking to enjoy the water, entertain guests, or just relax with your family, this home is the perfect choice for you! Enjoy a wonderful, quiet cove, with deep water at the end of the dock. Not far from that is a beautiful patio and fire pit on the edge of the lake. (Approved by AEP)You'll have plenty of entertaining space for friends and family, with two large decks, the lower one offering a newly added hot tub in 2019! On Sunny days, you have the option to sit in the comfy Sunroom with lots of natural light, or just enjoy the views from the Dock itself! This home is lake-living at its very best